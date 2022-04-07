Civil servants in Kwara State, on Thursday, offered special prayer for the restoration of peace to the troubled spots in Nigeria.

They also prayed God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq successful reigns.

A renowned cleric, Alh. AbdulRafiu Ayinla, who was the guest lecturer at the Governor’s Office Mosque Tafsir (Ramadan Lecture), in Ilorin, led the civil servants in offering prayers for the nation and its leaders.

The Special Adviser on Strategy to Governor AbdulRazaq, Alh Saadu Salahu, chaired the prayer session.

Ustaz Ayinla said the citizens owe those in positions of authority a duty to pray for them for God’s guidance and protection.

The cleric, who condemned the wanton destruction of lives in some parts of the country by bandits and ritualists, reminded the perpetrators of the devilish acts that, “those who killed people unjustifiably have murdered sleep and cannot sleep again.”

Speaking on the topic, ‘Trust’, the cleric charged the civil servants across the country to deliver their tasks diligently to enable them receive God’s blessings.

He posited that if the civil servants perform their duties as stipulated by the laws guiding their employment, the society will be better for it.

He reminded them that they were also holding their various positions in trust for the populace, stressing that, “They are not expected to combine their civil service job with any other part-time job.”