The Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), has called on Service Chiefs and security agencies to live up to their responsibilities and tackle insecurity challenges in the country.

The students made this call following the spate of attacks, kidnapping and killings in Borno, Imo, Kaduna, Benue, Plateau States and other parts of the country, which has resulted loss of lives.

According to the group, the activities of unknown gunmen, Boko Haram terrorists and bandits are clearly calculated to create an atmosphere of civil unrest.

Speaking through their National President, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, the association expressed hope that the government will provide permanent solutions that will protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, regardless of their tribe, religion and race.

He said, ”The Federal Government has the duty to protect the people of this country. It is audible to the deaf, and visible to the blind that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) inter cetera, in Section 14(2) directed unambiguously and unequivocally that, ‘The security and welfare of the citizens shall be the primary function of the government.’

”It cannot be debated that the systematic neglect of youths over the years through lack of social and financial incentives, scholarships and skills acquisition support, have resulted in mass unemployment and distortion of the social fabric.

”It is worrisome that no part of the country is spared with the instability and insecurity that has ravaged Nigeria. Insecurity is now evident in all parts of the country. More alarming in recent times is the surge of attacks on security personnel; kidnap and killing of students, killing of uniformed officers, attack and burning of Police formations, prison breaks, all of which present a dismal picture of a seriously haemorrhaging, broken and unstable polity.

”Like a farmer who wants ‘abono para plantas’ must plant and nurse in the right season, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to invoke necessary constitutional powers to ensure the security of lives and property of all citizens.

”The Federal Government, Service Chiefs, and the security agencies must take urgent action to restore the confidence of the people in the security forces. They must take responsibilities, and live up to their duties.

”Men and women whose children have met their untimely death in the hands of the gunmen, both known and unknown, should be consoled, not just with cash and cowries, but by ensuring there is adequate security for their continuous survival. Same applicable to widows and widowers whose spouses have met their untimely death,” she concluded.