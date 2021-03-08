BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has waded into the crisis created by the arrest of the hardened Fulani herdsman, Iskilu Wakili by members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ibarapa North Local Government area of the state.

Makinde who spoke on Monday while performing a symbolic presentation of notebooks to secondary school students across the state, said anyone found wanting of breaking the law, irrespective of the ethnic background or religion would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

He assured that his administration is doing everything within its powers to ensure there was no miscarriage of justice.

The event which held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan was attended by top government functionaries and select school students.

It would be recalled that members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Sunday apprehended a suspected kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili in Ayete, Ibarapa area of the state.

But the joy of the residents who celebrated his arrest was truncated when the police arrested the OPC members for carrying out the arrest on the dreaded Wakili, accusing the OPC members of arson and murder.

Makinde said, “I am aware of what is going on in Kajola in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state. I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that, the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.

“Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land. So, people shouldn’t go into overdrive.’’