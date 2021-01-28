ADVERTISEMENT

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

Nigeria has called on allied countries as India to partner with the country to combat insecurity at national and sub-regional level.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call at the reception ceremony held by the Indian High Commission in Abuja to mark India’s 72nd Republic Day.

Onyeama who was represented by head of pacific division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aisha Dewa, commended the long strides made by both Nigeria and India in diverse spheres including politics, economic, defense, education, technical training, developmental cooperation since their 65 years of bilateral relations. These exchanges, he said, have resulted in the renewed friendship and increased volume of trade between the two countries.

He also appreciated the aid and cooperation of other international partners that have helped Nigeria in strengthening efforts in combatting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘I assure all and sundry that the administration of Muhammadu Buhari is committed in his resolve to tackle the various developmental issues and security challenges facing our country Nigeria,’’ said the minister.

Supporting the minister’s call for foreign partnerships in addressing insecurity in the country, the director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture NCAC, Otunba Runsewe said mutual synergy is required for cooperation on such matters.

‘‘No country is an island. At this time, you can never say. Maybe, the strategy a particular country is using works. Maybe other countries we are contacting may not have the synergy to give us the support we need. The way you approach insecurity in Africa is not the way you approach insecurity in Europe,’’ said the DG.

He noted that while many may say otherwise, security has improved in the last five years. ‘‘There is no country in the world that is fully secured. Every country has its own security challenges.’’

Meanwhile, the high commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur highlighted the increased interaction and cooperation between both countries amid a pandemic.

‘‘Our relations saw more exchanges, more interaction and more cooperation in 2020 than in the preceding years, without necessarily meeting physically,’’ he said.

This cooperation ranged from the unwavering support both nations lent each other at the multilateral fora as the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation WTO, to the hosting of 15 bilateral business events between business chambers on both sides; a signed MoU on cooperation in peaceful use of outer space, and 32 direct flights conveying over 10,000 passengers between India and Nigeria, a feat last seen 30 years ago in 1989. Likewise, 62 civilian e-Training slots and 69 defense e-Training slots were utilized by Nigerians under the India’s e-ITEC’s capacity building programs for mid-level professionals.

‘‘We are already looking forward to more exchanges in the fields of trade-economic cooperation, counter-terrorism, defense and security, foreign affairs and consular matters,’’ said Thakur.