The federal government has identified positive messaging and consensus building among executive, legislature and judiciary as part of ways to address security challenges in the country.

According to the special assistant on media and public relations to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, this was the hallmark of bilateral discussion between the Ambassador of the United State of America to Nigeria; Mary Beth Leonard, and the AGF.

At a meeting in Abuja, recently, the two nations emphasised the need for effective partnership in ensuring safe, secured and prosperous Nigeria.

According to the two nations laws are meant to achieve collective peace among people and governance about improving the welfare of the majority of the people maintaining that holistic approach is needed in striking balance between public interest and rights of individual citizens.

Malami expressed satisfaction with the support and mutual understanding between Nigeria and the United States of America in the fight against corruption, repatriation of looted funds and extradition of people involved in terrorism financing.

Responding, the US Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed willingness and determination of the United States of America to Support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity in the county.