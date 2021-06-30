Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria as a cloud, saying that it will give way for a peaceful country.

He spoke at a one-day peace and security summit with the theme: ‘Nigeria’s Insecurity – The Church Response In The 21st Century”, which was organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna.

In his keynote address, Professor Yusuf Turaki said something terrible had fallen and bewitched Nigeria.

He said politicians know exactly how bandits came into Nigeria, stressing that kidnapping is an act of slavery.

According to him, foreign Fulani have been allowed into Nigeria so that they can join their brothers in Nigeria in the killings.

Turaki lamented that Fulani herdsmen invaded their ancestral land and chased people out of their homes.

He said, “All Middle Belt areas are under Fulani siege, adding that Nigerians are telling one another lies.

Turaki identified the causes of insecurity as religious ideology, saying that Nigerians have turned their faith into ideology which serves man and his vices.

He said, “he North is only united against the South and they only say things against the south while leaving their major challenges which is terrorism.

On his part, Rev Thompson Ladi said darkness is not a problem but the only problem is light.

He said Nigeria is in a situation of war, stressing that the country is bleeding.

Earlier, CAN chairman Kaduna State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said security challenges in Nigeria and Kaduna State are not a new thing to us; “it is a monster that we have been struggling very hard for decades to deal with,” he said.