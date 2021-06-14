Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that he was confident that Nigeria will survive all the security challenges facing it and will emerge victorious at the end of it all.

Advertisements





He also maintained that no amount of threat will jeopardise the corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

The governor stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the Government House in Kano on Monday.

He said his confidence also stemmed from the resolve of all the socio-cultural organisations such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, and Middle Belt Coalition, who have all assured of the unity of Nigeria.

Ganduje said his administration had perfected plans and strategies on how to curtail the menace of Almajirai children in the State.

The governor noted that the Northern Governors Forum has met on several occasions and had discussed on measures needed be taken in addressing the issue of Almajirai, which among them include making a legislation on the matter.

“Unfortunately most of the Northern Governors have not enacted any legislation on Almajiri issue, which is actually causing alot of setback in actualising our dreams of addressing Almajiri child,” he said.

On the issue of pension and gratuity in the state, he said the government will do everything possible to solve some of the problems facing pensioners in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the state have no enough funds to settle the backlog of pensions owed the pensioners in the state.