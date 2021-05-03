BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere on Sunday said the current insecurity and other sundry problems rocking the country have justified the group’s decision not to support the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in his first and second term as the president of the country.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti emphasised that the problem of insecurity, corruption and nepotism ravaging the country escalated under the government of President Buhari.

Fasoranti who spoke at the 70th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the Ondo State chapter of Afenifere held at Saint David Cathedral said those decisions were taken in the best interest of not only the Yoruba but Nigerians.

The 95-year leader of the mainstream Yoruba socio-political group said “All those who committed one crime or the other, he left them in office to continue their nefarious activities. Those who he was supposed to sack, he left them in office. Thank God we did not support him in his elections.”

Fasoranti said “We were justified in not supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. He has not been doing well, that is why we did not support him. There is insecurity in the land. There is corruption everywhere.

“My daughter was killed in Ore on her way to Lagos for no reason, up till now, they have not concluded the trial. I know justice will be done.”

Dwelling on the 70th anniversary of the group, Fasoranti said it has not been easy for the group especially during the military regimes when members were sent to prison or exile for championing democracy.

He said the struggle for democracy during the NADECO days tested the faith of members, who either renounced their membership or fled to exile.

The Bishop of Akure Diocese, Anglican Communion, Simeon Borokini in his sermon said 70 is significant in the life of an individual or an organization.

At the service were Governor Akeredolu, his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chiefs Sola Ebiseeni, Kole Omololu, Femi Aluko and Olu Falae.

The Cleric in his sermon said for Afenifere to have survived 70 years despite several challenges showed God’s hand in the affairs of the mainstream Yoruba organization.