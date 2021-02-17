By GIDADO IBRAHIM

The primary duty of government in modern society is the protection of lives and property. Recently, due to concatenation of factors, there had been a steady rise in crimes and criminality around the country.

In its determination to stem the tide and restore social order, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), last week convened a General Security Appraisal Committee (GSAC) which had in attendance the Service Chiefs and Heads of law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies to discuss the emerging threats of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences of these lives and property of Nigerians.

The follow-up from that meeting resulted in the implementation of a multi-pronged strategy that involves political, humanitarian economic and security measures. A stakeholders meeting in all the geo-political zones of the country has commenced. It kicked off on Monday in Kaduna for the North West zone.

A delegation of Service Chiefs and Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies led by the NSA is exploring collaborative efforts with the governors, youth and women groups, traditional and religious leaders and the State Legislature, Non-governmental organisations.

This rear move will ensure direct assessment of the security situation, general local feedback and recommendation. At once, the federal government has gotten the strategy right and these steps will bring to a permanent end the security concerns in the country.

This latest strategy is in tandem with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, which he declared at the popular Eagle Square on May 29, 2015. President Buhari had in an inaugural speech made a remarkable statement that has continued to serve as the compass of his government. He promised to do his best to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. President Buhari also said, “I belong to everybody and I belong to no one.”

The policy direction of his government has been anchored on the belief that irrespective of ethnic affiliation, religion and region, all Nigerians deserves to be treated equally. This attribute of Buhari is what is well known, even during his first stint as the military head of state. He had no preference.

It is therefore surprising that the same Buhari who is known for his principled stand suddenly became an “ethnic jingoist”. Or has he become insensitive to the extent of encouraging herdsmen to cause mayhem for a government that he will take credit for if everything is going well? It is inconceivable for any sane mind to buy into this gullible trajectory.

Although sticks and stones are only thrown at fruit bearing trees, on the accusation that President Buhari is not doing his best or is not neutral in handling the security situation is grossly unjust to say the least.

In the last two weeks, certain people have constituted themselves into a pseudo government in some South West states. If President Buhari is nepotic as anti-Nigerian elements would want us to believe, he would have ordered the immediate arrest of these persons because the mayhem they have caused is against the Fulanis, his people.

Only on Wednesday last week, President Buhari ordered the arrest and prosecution of all illegal arms bearers in the country irrespective of their ethnic affiliation. That is loud and clear enough for those who want to give Buhari a bad name in order to hang him to understand.

The federal government is as well concerned about the state of insecurity in some parts of the country.

Instead of blaming President Buhari, why don’t we beam our searchlight on the source of the problem? I think that will give us the leverage to join hands and find a lasting solution at once. It is important to reiterate what experts in cross border security, including President Buhari himself, have been saying. They have identified the collapse of the Col Muammar Gadaffi’s regime in Libya as the reason behind the influx of arms into Nigeria.

Where there are arms in the hands of undesirable non-state actors, the consequence is what Nigeria is suffering today. This is not a problem of ethnic bigotry or other mundane consideration. Ordinarily, the president has demonstrated his zero tolerance for criminal elements and would not harbour or favour anyone found wanting by security agencies. This is demonstrated in this latest order to the security agencies.

If the president has stated in categorical terms that anyone seen carrying a gun unlawfully should be arrested and tried regardless of where he comes from, should that not be enough to define the person of President Buhari as it has to do with ethnic affinity?

To be able to solve problems, especially as it has to do with herders-farmers clash, we must understand it in context. Apart from the untold pressure brought on Nigeria by influx of arms from renegades in Libya, the Lake Chad, which for long has been a source of pasture for herdsmen, has receded drastically, causing mass movement of herders from extreme north towards the North Central and the South. While the herders are struggling to feed their cattle, the farmers are fighting to preserve the land for their farming occupation. The situation is neither here nor there. The best thing for us to do is to find common ground. That is what the Buhari government is doing.

Efforts are ongoing by the presidency towards bringing an end to the herdsmen/farmers crisis. Among them is the old cattle routes we know have been taken over by civilization. Ranching is the modern means of rearing cattle. Another alternative is the RUGA settlement, but people came out to say that there is no land for it. Now, some are saying that cattle rearing is a private business, so the government must not be involved in it.

With all these options on the table, President Buhari is not letting down his guards in the bid to bring a conclusive end to the crisis. It will however be a great disservice to the president and Nigeria for a setting segment of our society to continue to dangle the ethnicity card despite Buhari’s unwavered commitment towards solving the problem.

Come to think of it, how can President Buhari be probating and reprobating at the same time? I stand to be corrected that there has never been any administration so serious or vested in agriculture like the Buhari-led government. Will the same man turn around to sabotage his food sufficiency campaign? Knowing that farmers and herders clash is capable of undermining food security?