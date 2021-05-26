The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), comprising the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ), has raised the alarm over the current high level of criminality, saying the country could implode if urgent steps are not taken to restructure the country.

The NPO, in a statement signed by its president, Kabiru A. Yusuf; president of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isa, and president of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, urged the federal government to speedily commence full implementation of the Governor el-Rufai Committee Report and other such reports to halt the carnage in the country.

They said the country had been embroiled lately in profound socio-economic, political and security challenges that threaten its very existence as reflected in ethnic divisions and separatist agitations in the country, with growing fears that an implosion is imminent.

The nation’s media leaders lamented that all kinds of criminality – kidnapping for ransom, banditry, arson and killings – currently define everyday reality for a good number of the citizens.

The statement reads in part, ‘’We, leaders of the media and major stakeholders in the Nigeria Project, given the responsibility imposed on us by Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, state as follows:

‘’That we believe in the oneness of Nigeria, and that its population of about 200 million people, if resources are well managed, has innumerable advantages, both in economic and soft power, and that this should not be sacrificed on the altar of ethnic or tribal chauvinism.

‘’That one of the triggers for the current socio-political, economic, and security challenges in the country is the high cost of governance, reflected in the outrageous allowances and flamboyant lifestyles of our political leaders. These leaders rather erroneously misconstrue public service for primitive accumulation of wealth, instead of it being a platform for galvanising development and satisfying the collective aspiration of our people for quality life in a safe and secure environment. One of the consequences of this ostentatious lifestyle is the new craze among a growing number of youths that the end justifies the means in their quest for easy wealth.’’

According to them, in a federal system of government in a country like Nigeria which is diverse in ethnicity, culture, and religion, an overbearing centre is counter -productive to the development of the centre itself and the component units.

The NPO added that to leave the federal government with 68 items under the Exclusive Legislative List, including policing, is a recipe for unending destructive tension in the struggle for advantage among the federating units, saying it explains why the country is seemingly overwhelmed by non-state actors engaged in criminality and separatist agitations.

To this end, they called on the federal government to ”Immediately take steps at devolving powers to the component units by implementing the El Rufai Committee Report which, among others, recommends state policing, in addition to other far- reaching adjustments to the structure of governance.

‘’The continued delay to implement the report after its recommendations have been approved by all the organs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in line with the manifesto for which the party sold itself to win the 2015 election, is self-defeating. We hold that its implementation will curb the galloping rate of criminality, reduce tension across the country, and reset the button of development.

“Implement the Oronsaye Report, which provides a veritable roadmap for arresting the unsustainable high cost of governance. A reduced cost of governance will free up substantial funds to fight insecurity, provide social safety nets for the generality of the people, fund developmental projects, and stem the current penchant for external and local borrowing by government.

“Put pressure on the National Assembly to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has gone into our history as the longest bill to ever go through legislative processes. It is common knowledge that the petroleum industry has been long overdue for an overhaul and the passage of the bill will be a major boost. That the bill has stayed this long in the National Assembly militates against improved corporate governance in the oil sector.’’

The NPO further stressed the need to avoid the debt overhang inherent in excessive borrowing.

“We are aware that borrowing is good so long as such loans are deployed to fund enduring development projects, within the GDP ratio. However, the current borrowing in the face of the slide in the value of the country’s number one revenue earner – oil – remains worrisome,’’ the media leaders said.

They also appealed to politicians and state actors to minimise their inflammatory rhetoric in order to reduce tension and ease the growing sense of fear among the people.

Arson, Killings Escalate In South East

The spate of violent attacks on public institutions continued in the South East yesterday with further attacks on police formations in Enugu and Imo states in which some persons, including policemen, lost their lives.

4 Policemen Killed In Enugu, Station Razed

Four policemen were killed in the early hours of yesterday when unknown gunmen attacked a police station at Iwollo, Ezeagu Local Government of Enugu State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the attack took place less than two weeks after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, launched ‘Operation Restore Peace’ at Okpara Square, Enugu, a security programme to contain criminality in the South East zone.

The gunmen had earlier attacked a police station at Adani in Uzo Uwani Local Government of Enugu State where two policemen lost their lives.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who carried out the recent attack came with a Siena car and a bus and razed the station, making away with the arms of the slain officers.

Sources disclosed that the men shot sporadically for more than 50 minutes before setting the station ablaze.

Confirming the attack, Enugu Command’s public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said four policemen that sustained injuries during the attack were later confirmed dead.

Ndukwe disclosed that the Enugu police commissioner, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, had already led members of his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders to Iwollo Police Division for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said, “The hoodlums, who came to the station in their numbers, opened fire on policemen on duty but were gallantly resisted, and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.

“Unfortunately, four of our operatives who sustained severe gunshot injuries were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the station were set ablaze by the assailants.”

He noted that the police commissioner had commiseated with family members and close friends of the policemen who, unfortunately, paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, even as he had ordered the intensification of an already launched discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“He further appeals to law-abiding citizens of the state to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in the ongoing investigation. He also calls on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the state, to promptly report to the police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries,” he stated.

Soldiers, Policemen Repel Gunmen in Imo, Women Killed

Meanwhile, palpable tension engulfed Imo State yesterday as unknown gunmen destroyed Orji Divisional Police Headquarters on Owerri-Okigwe Road, in Owerri, the state capital.

At the time of filing this report, security operatives composed of soldiers and policemen were engaged in a shootout with the gunmen. Frightened residents were seen running for cover.

School activities and businesses were disrupted as drivers reversed their vehicles hurriedly to run away from danger.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the unknown gunmen invaded the police station after using trucks to block the highway.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Elkana Bala, declared the readiness of the commendation to deal with the situation.

“We are equal to the task as our men are confronting the hoodlums frontally,” he said.

According to him, the hoodlums have no hiding place “as we have matched them fire for fire”.

A petty trader based in Orji, Owerri North local government area of Imo State, simply called Mama Sunday, was yesterday shot dead by a stray bullet from rampaging gunmen during sporadic gunfire who razed the Orji Police Division.

Mama Sunday, a pap seller in the area, was hit by two bullets, one in the wrist and another in her ribs. She died before a vehicle arrived to take her to the hospital.

Unconfirmed reports said another woman trading at the popular Nkwoji market was also hit by a stray bullet.

A source who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that gun wielding men arrived in the area at about 11am and started shooting sporadically into the air, an action that resulted in several car crashes as people scampered for safety.

According to her, the authorities of Orji Primary School released the children to run home during the confusion. Also, many people fainted as a result of panic and shock.

A combined team of police and army personnel repelled the assailants but Mama Sunday was later discovered shot after the gun battle.

It was discovered that residents had begun a self-imposed curfew from 6pm as the roads were deserted for fear of coming to harm.

Residents told our correspondents that they are living in palpable fear for their safety even as the government insists the state is safe, and gun wielding security personnel flood the roads.

Inspector Dies In Grenade Explosion

The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said that the explosion that rocked Afikpo community was not a suicide bomber but a mobile police officer on special deployment to Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State, Mr Idi Aminu.

Police spokesman, Loverth Odah, in a statement, said that Aminu lost his life in an accidental hand grenade explosion.

She explained that the MOPOL inspector mistakenly hit the head of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow, resulting in the deadly explosion that took his life.

She noted that the police officer was an operative of MOPOL 32 and not a suicide bomber, adding that his remains had been evacuated to a mortuary.

On the accidental discharge at the gate of Old Government House, Abakaliki, the Odah said that though a bullet was accidentally fired from an AK 47 rifle when policemen posted to the gate were cleaning their firearms, it did not hurt or kill any of them.

However, residents of the area say the man with the grenade had behaved in a suspicious manner as if he was on a mission.

A resident of the area who spoke to LEADERSHIP on grounds of anonymity said that on hearing the sound of the explosion, residents of the area scampered for safety.

The resident, who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market, Afikpo, the biggest market in the area, said there was tension and panic in the community following the incident.

According to the source, the suspected bomber was seen wandering in the area, adding that he first came into a beer parlour and when the people inquired who he was, he left.

According to him, the man then moved towards a school, and when the gateman asked him to go back, he made an effort to remove his clothes before the explosive went off, killing the man..

Ebonyi Bans Public Processions

Yesterday, the Ebonyi State government banned all forms of public procession in the state.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, said the state government had also banned any mass gatherings except at essential service centres.

Orji noted that the ban is due to the tactics adopted by criminal elements to attack public facilities in the state.

He noted that the ban on movement in and out of state from 8pm to 6am was still in force and that the security agencies and Ebubeagu operatives had been detailed to enforce all restriction orders issued by the state government.

“Members of the public are enjoined to give our security agencies and Ebubeagu useful information on the activities of criminal elements anywhere in the state,” he said.