House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to shutdown telecommunications services in Bodinga, Dange-Shuni, and Tureta local governments areas in Sokoto State over the deteriorating state of security.

The House also urged the military and other security agencies to reinforce the Forward Operating Bases in Dange-Shuni and Tureta with more personnel to neutralise bandits and other criminal elements in the region.

The resolution was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance on the need to stem the tide of the spiralling insecurity and avert humanitarian crisis in the areas, moved by the member representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta federal constituency, Hon Balarabe Kakale.

Kakale said there had been an increased deterioration of the security situation in the three councils in his constituency in the last few weeks and this had led to the killing of innocent people by bandits in Galma, Dutse, Buolere, and Hausare communities in Wababe district between September 1 and 3.

The House called on the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support and provide relief materials to the victims and displaced persons.