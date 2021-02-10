By Orjime Moses, Abuja

Blames, counter accusations, partisanship, ethnocentrism, are vices that have continued to tear Nigeria apart as the nation searches for Peace, the President Vision Africa International, Bishop Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has said.

The Co-Chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, regretted that instead of coming together irrespective of religious and ethnic backgrounds to brainstorm and chart a way out of the melee of insecurity that Nigeria has found herself, individuals, groups among others are unperturbed about what becomes of a nation the founding fathers fought tirelessly to keep together.

Bishop Onuoha who stated this on Wednesday, while reacting to the worsening security challenges and inability of leaders at all levels to take responsibility, stressed the need for all to join forces and relegate to the background, ethnocentrism, partisanship, animosity and chase evils including banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency, marauding killer herdsmen out of the country.

The Global Peace Award Winner, 2013, said peace has eroded Nigeria for some time, maintaining that absence of peace, abound in different parts of the country.

He added that Nigeria is desperately in search of peace builders that would confront falsehood, put an end to all injustices, nepotism in the land.

The Methodist Bishop, decried that once a peaceful Nation, Nigeria has suddenly become a country where citizens are afraid to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses, calling on the founding fathers of Nigeria, men and women of repute to pull resources together and salvage the country from looming collapse.

The vocal cleric called for urgency from patriotic Nigerians irrespective of political, religious or ethnic divide, reiterating that it is time to call a spade a spade because further delay is capable of consuming all as none is safe considering the spate of insecurity in the nation.