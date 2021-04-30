ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday Isuwa |

A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency in the National Assembly from 2015-2019, Sunday Marshall Katung, has called on Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, to seek help in tackling in the state.

He also pleaded with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help victims of banditry, especially those displaced in Kaduna State.

Katung who said it was obvious that the government of el-Rufai of is in dire need of help and support to navigate the already overwhelming security situation, said the displaced persons are suffering.

In a statement he personally signed today, Katung urged el-Rufai to see help as a sign of strength and not weakness.

“I, accordingly, invite Non-Governmental Organizations, private companies and good spirited individuals to assist the State in providing relief materials to victims of these banditry who are currently living in different IDP camps across the State,” Katung said, adding that the security situation in Kaduna state in particular and Nigeria in general is dreadfully alarming.

“The abductions and killing of innocent citizens across communities have become a regular feature. Even the lives of our children and young adults who go to school to seek education have been cheapened. It is almost 50 days since students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization were abducted.