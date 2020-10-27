BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Interior has excused the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from the ongoing 2021 budget defense exercise owing to the current spates of violence in some parts of the country.

According to the Senate panel, the decision will allow the security agencies attend to the current security challenges.

The development followed a motion by a member of the Interior Committee, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers) on Tuesday, who said “there should be no need to keep any of the security agencies at the National Assembly for too long at this time when their attentions are required on the streets.”

The committee chaired by Senator Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno) accepted the prayer and consequently asked the security agencies to leave for their duty posts.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with journalists later, Senator Shettima confirmed the receipt of the proposed 2021 budgets of both FFS and NSCDC.

He said the panel will subject the documents to scrutiny and that even though there was the need for questions, he does not think it was appropriate to keep the security chiefs more than necessary.

“Two paramilitary organisations, the Federal Fire Service and the NSCDC submitted their budgets for 2021 for scrutiny to the Senate Committee on Interior.

“We have received their submissions and we will subject their submissions to microscopic scrutiny and when the need arises, we will call them back to shed more light but in the light of the ongoing challenges and issues of the pandemic, we felt compelled not to dissipate their useful time and energy answering a lot of questions from us.

“But right now, some of their organisations are under attack, some of their offices were burnt down. How do you expect us to hold them to ransom here. There are no compelling issues to hold them longer than necessary,” Shettima added.