The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has urged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to act statesmanly and desist from making unguarded statements concerning the security challenges confronting Nigeria.

The president of the group, Hon. Mike Msuaan made the call while reacting to the statement credited to the former president.

While speaking at an event organised by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa in Abuja on Monday, Obasanjo said if Nigerians are expecting anything more from Buhari, they are “whipping a dead horse.”

The former president said Nigerians should be concerned about making the country a better place after Buhari’s tenure.

Reacting to the statement, the Tiv Youth Council said: “We admonish former President Obasanjo to be fair in his analysis of the security trajectory of the country. There was a time in our history where the bombing of worship centres and public places became the order of the day.

“Abuja, the Federal capital territory was not left out. BokoHaram had captured and hoisted flags in 19 local government areas of Borno state indicating a total capture. But today, the governor of Borno state is rehabilitating and returning many of the IDPs back to their communities.

“In recent history, President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only president who has purchased several sophisticated hardware for the military and other security agencies to tackle insecurity in the country. He has invested so much to position our security agencies to combat insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

“President Buhari has always assured Nigerians that he does not want to hand over an insecure country to his successor. Obasanjo’s comment is defeatist. It is capable of killing the morale of the officers and Nigerians.”

The group stated that success is being recorded with the elimination of many terrorist commanders and their members, with thousands of others surrendering to the superior firepower of the Nigerian military.

The council said President Buhari has responded to the call by many well-meaning Nigerians to eliminate the terrorists, bandits, and criminals.