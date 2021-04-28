BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, on Wednesday, imposed a 10-hour curfew on the entry and exit points of the state to forestall further security breaches, which has led to several deaths in the state.

Briefing journalists shortly after an emergency joint security council meeting held at the new Government House Abakaliki, Umahi said that the curfew will commence from 8pm Wednesday night to 6am daily, adding that all vehicles are prohibited from entering or leaving the state within the period.

Governor Umahi emphasised that all social activities, which include clubbing, funeral, traditional wedding and nightout, are prohibited, noting that defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted according to the stipulated laws of the state.

“From effective from today, we are placing a curfew on all our exit and entry points from 8pm to 6am. There won’t be any vehicle coming in or going out of the state. I am directing security officers in the state to ensure the enforcement of the order.

“We have directed that all social activities in the state must end by 6pm. Every wake-keeps, night clubs and other night activities must end by 6pm. Anyone who defies this order must be made to pay N1million,” he said.

The Ebonyi State governor also directed the leaders of commercial motorcycle operators to, within seven days, form a vigilante group that would assist in fishing out criminal, saying that failure to obey the directive, the government would not hesitate to ban their activities.