BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has warned Criminals terrorising the State that the era of negotiating and granting amnesty to criminals is now over.

The Governor who made his decision known in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State during the burial of the slain elder brother to the former Governor of the State Senator Gabriel Suswam, Dr. Terkura Suswam and his aide, Solomon Tarnor, emphasized that his administration will no longer negotiate or grant amnesty to criminals under any guise.

He stated that government through the State Security Council, had declared total war on the assailants and other criminal elements in both Sankera and other parts of the State, stressing that no matter how long it will take, the criminals will be defeated.

Governor Ortom described the late Dr. Suswam as a great man who will ever be remembered for his legacies, pointing out that he died while struggling to bring peace, prosperity and economic development to his Anyiin community.

The Governor expressed fears that this kind of killing, may discouraged many investors who have the capacity to come back to their villages and invest for fear of the unknown, even as he urged them not to be distracted by the unfortunate incident.

“You can see in Anyiin alone, we have Ashi Polytechnic, Ashi International Market, Micro Finance Bank, Rice Mill and these are the things that we are wooeing investors to come and do because government alone can not do all, being the son of the soil, Dr.Suswam was all out to develop his Community but unfortunately, he had to meet his death right here in Anyiin struggling to work and add value to the economic development of the community, this is a shame”

According to the governor, “From intelligence report, some members of the community are supporting these criminals and shielding them which is making it difficult for security men to identify their hideouts and apprehend them, but I want to assure youths in the state not only in Sankera and whoever that is involve in this dasdardly act that we are going after these criminals and by the grace of God we will get them ”

The governor however appealed to Sankera people to support the government and security agencies to be able to restore norlmacy in the troubled local governments.