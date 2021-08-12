Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has said the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, is set to meet expectations of Nigerians and bring insecurity to an end.

He spoke yesterday, in Kaduna at the second senior command and leadership seminar for incumbent and potential Brigade Commanders and General Officers commanding with the theme: “Enhancing the capacity of Nigerian Army senior level field commanders for optimal performance in a complex operating environment.”

Yahaya said, “Nigerian Army is desirous of meeting the expectations of Nigerians, which can only happen if we identify our weaknesses and address them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian Army, under my leadership, intends to do things differently towards better outcome. We are reinvigorating training, drawing lessons from ongoing operations and listening to various stakeholders.

“Upon assumption of office as the 22nd COAS, conscious of the growing threats to national security of Nigeria, I identified the compelling need to urgently reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) to conduct its operations efficiently in order to defeat the myriad of adversaries behind the rising threats to internal security of the country.

“I articulated my vision for the NA, which is ‘A Professional Nigerian Army Ready To Accomplish All Assigned Missions Within A Joint Environment In Defense Of Nigeria’.

“In line with this vision, I espoused my Command Philosophy, which is hinged on Readiness, Duty to Country, Capacity and Leadership Development as pillars.

“To achieve this, I have outlined the cardinal pillars of Professionalism, Readiness, Sound Administration and Cooperation with other services, government ministries, department agencies and international partners to defeat all threats confronting the nation,” he said.

According to him, we are operating in an increasingly complex environment and confronting threats that continue to change shape and form requiring multidimensional, multidisciplinary and multifaceted approach in defeating them.

In his welcome address, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi, urged officers and commanders to feel confident in using the highways in Kaduna State to build on confidence in the civilian populace.

“Your presence on these roads would reassure the public and boost confidence of other road users. Our patrols would continue to dominate all threat areas to guarantee security to all Nigerians,” he said.