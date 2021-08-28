The vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, has disclosed that measures have been put in place against attack by hoodlums on the institution.

Balam who assured the safety of both the staff and students of the institution, noted that several steps have been taken in trying to mitigate against any breach of the institution’s security.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP correspondent in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a visit of FUT Council and management, to the residence of a former Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasonranti, the VC also

described the University as the best in technical and business areas in preparing students for their various future engagements.

According to him, “You know such a thing just happened recently and took us by surprise but fortunately, we have taken steps that such a thing does not happen to our institution.

“Different steps have been taken by the school management. We have in place physical security, sensitisation of students in terms of how to respond in case anything happened.

“So, several steps have been taken in trying to mitigate any chances of such an attack in our institution,” he said.

While describing the entrepreneurship centre of the institution as very strong in the country, Bala said, “there are many things we do both in technical and business areas to prepare the students for their various future.

“Currently, we have a business development competition where students can present business plans and the best will be nominated and lead to where we call business hub where we are going to train and mentor them so that at the end of their training they are going to have access to loans from Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We are trying as much as possible to have demand-oriented research in our institution. We encourage our students to be embedded in the industry and they can provide solutions to the problems that the industry need. Some of our researches have been adopted by the industry.”