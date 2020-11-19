The importance of water management at the river basin level cannot be overemphasised given the overall objective to encourage water-based socio-economic development and poverty alleviation in the country. BODE GBADEBO reports.

River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria are government agencies involved in the management of water resources for agriculture and other uses. Each authority operates in an assigned location and boundary and work to improve agriculture and rural development through irrigation, control of river pollution and also to assist farmers in processing food crops.

River basin authorities operations have been influenced by Nigeria’s economic and political changes, decades after they were established their impact has been relatively felt.

Concerns about food security in Nigeria after the Sahel drought of the early 1970s and a decline in agricultural output following Nigeria’s oil boom led to ideas about investing in sustainable food production and managing water resources.

Plans were then developed to create government agencies spread out within the country based on the drainage systems of various rivers. In 1973, two river basin authorities were established for Sokoto River and Lake Chad basin.

In 1976, the law establishing the River Basin Development Authorities listed eleven agencies with the mandate to develop water resources to boost agricultural productions. Water resource management to support irrigable crops was one of the crucial mandates of the river basin authorities.

When a democratic administration came into power in 1979, improved capital expenditure was allocated to the river basin authorities, some of which were in states controlled by the opposition but political consideration in choice of contractors and board personnel.

In 1984, new basin authorities were created for each state, an increase to 19 from the original 11 basins. However, this restructuring did not last as a new regime reverted to the previous 11.

The river basin authorities and their areas: Chad Basin Development Authority – areas surrounding the Lake Chad Basin.

Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority – areas drained by the Benue River and its tributaries from the international boundary to Pai and Donga River.

Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority – catchment area are those within the confluence of Benue and Niger Rivers.

Cross River Basin Development Authority – catchment area are places drained by the Cross River and tributaries.

Anambra – Imo River Basin Development Authority – East of Niger River in areas drained by Rivers Imo and Anambra.

Niger River Basin Development Authority – areas drained by the Niger River starting in the North from the river’s confluence with Malendo River and down to Niger River’s confluence with Ubo River.

Ogun – Osun River Basin Development Authority Benin – Owena River Basin Development Authority Niger Delta Basin Development Authority Sokoto – Rima River Basin Development Authority Hadejia – Jama’re River Basin Development Authority.

Upper Niger River – Niger, Kaduna and FCT.

Though a modicum of achievements have been recorded, it’s, however, debatable that the activities of river basin development authorities in Nigeria have led to rapid appreciable economic development or not due to corruption, mismanagement, politicisation of agriculture, poor funding, and insecurity, among other challenges.

Meanwhile in order to facilitate rapid economic development of Nigeria through an integrated planning and management of Nigerian river basins, the authorities had the following mandate in their various operational areas; construction of dams and boreholes for irrigation and rural water supply; large-scale mechanised clearing and cultivation of various land forms; rural electrification and construction of feeder roads.

Others include establishment of agro-service centres, with tractor hire services; large scale multiplication of improved seeds for distribution to farmers; large scale rearing of improved livestock and poultry for distribution to farmers; establishment of grazing reserves for nomadic cattle breeders; establishment of large scale a forestation schemes; training of junior staff for oral development projects; and contribute to overall national security through food production and distribution governs for enhancing natural food self-sufficiency.

In a recent interview with LEADERSHIP, the minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, gave insights into why the federal government was rejigging the nation’s water laws, including the River Basins Development Authorities Act, by coming up with a single proposed comprehensive legislation titled ‘Water Resources Bill’ in order to revamp the water sector for better coordination, efficiency and productivity in line with global best practices.

“The idea behind this Water Resource Bill started around 2004. Nigeria had already subscribed to the concept of integrated water resources management, and there was a need to update our water law, or water laws as it were, to conform to this international convention of the integrated water resources management.

“I said laws because, as of today, there are four existing laws in force that govern the water resources sector in the country. First is the Water Resource Act 2004 which was the Decree 101 of 1993. In 2004, the National Assembly took all the laws that it felt were relevant and transformed them into Acts. That was how it became the water resources Act 2004. We have the River Basin Development Authorities Act; we have the National Water Resources Institute Act and we have the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency Act.

“River Basin Act predates the water resources Act 2004, because River Basin started a long time ago. Even the water resource institute was created about 35 years ago. The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency is the new baby that was created in 2010. So, these were the four laws, or are the four laws that exist,” the minister explained.

Adamu added that experts in 2006 felt that instead of having the four different laws, they should put them together into one statute – one book, noting that that is the essence of the Water Resource book.

“The essence is to bring those four laws instead of four different booklets or four volumes. The idea is to have one volume and then you have sections.

“The second thing is that, based on the concept of integrated water resources management, it now requires that citizens should participate in issues related to water resources development and management of their catchment. That is to say if we want to build a dam, the communities that will be affected by the dam should also have a say,” he pointed out.

The minister added that the process of amending the laws was abandoned in 2008 when the Ministry of Water Resources was merged with Ministry of Agriculture and thereafter the agriculture component of the ministry received more attention while the water sector got less attention.

“So the water sector suffered a lot from neglect at that time and probably I think that is the main reason why (Water Resources) Bill was not taken forward or carried forward, until I came in 2015,” he said.

However, in spite of their ubiquitous nature, their contributions to Nigeria economic development have been negligible. This is due to poor management, insecurity particularly the Boko Haram insurgency in the North eastern part of the country as well as the activities of militants in the Niger Delta region.

Perhaps, the inefficiency is responsible for the planned commercialisation of all the River Basins Development Authorities (RBDAs) as announced by the Bureau Public Enterprises (BPE) last Thursday during the 2020 budget appraisal and 2021 budget defense exercise of the Bureau before the Senate Committee on Privatisation.

For whatever it is worth, an exhaustive debate need to be conducted by relevant stakeholders on the need or otherwise for the planned commericalisation of the RBDAs.

However, in order to transform the fortune of river basins so as they make pivotal role in the economic development. With the surge in population of Nigeria, the task of feeding over 200 million people will depend mainly in a well-developed mechanised agriculture particularly through the transformation of the river basins in the country.

The federal government in collaboration with state and local governments and development partners must intensify efforts to reform the current inefficient river basins for optimum production and national economic development. Adequate funding through improved budgetary allocations, transparency and accountability in the management of the affairs of the river basins must be sustained to curtail corruption, among others.