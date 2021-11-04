Following the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Ukaego Odili of the Supreme Court by yet-to-be-identified security agents, LEADERSHIP has learnt that some agents of government are in the habit of securing blank court to orders to carry out illegal raids,

A very highly placed source told our correspondent that what played out last weekend at the residence of the Supreme Court justice may not be unconnected with a blank court order.

Security agents had stormed the residence of Justice Odili to execute a search warrant on October 29, 2021 but were resisted by the security detail of the justice.

Accusing fingers were pointed at the office of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Directorate of State Services, DSS, but they all denied being responsible for the invasion.

Stakeholders in the judiciary have condemned the development and called for a probe and the prosecution of all those indicted.

According to the source, securing a blank court order is a common practice among security agencies to harass and intimidate their victims.

He said most of the time, they get these orders from magistrate and customary courts.

He said, ”Security agencies in the country sometimes get blank court orders from the lower courts to carry out illegal activities. That is why sometimes you will see that, suddenly, a court order will surface when they are to arrest or carry out a raid.”

When probed further on how possible it is to get such blank court order, the source said, ”I am a court staff and I know and understand what I am telling you. Most of the time, victims of these court orders do not know. What they do is that they will get a magistrate to sign a court paper and they just write whatever they want on it.”

Also yesterday, a group, Equity and Justice In Politics and Governance Movement accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of having a hand in the invasion of Justice Odili’s residence.

The group said it suspects power play in the party.

Convener of the group, Momodu H. Tarka,said the invasion of the residence of Justice Odili may be connected to the power tussle in the PDP before the last convention of the party held in Abuja.

The group said a thorough investigation should be carried out to unearth those behind the act.

Tarka said, ”Still some accusing fingers were being pointed at the attorney-general and minister of justice, Mr. Abubalar Malami (SAN), who also swiftly and boldly denied any involvement in the siege. In addition to that he also ordered that investigation be carried out to unravel the issue as well as bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

”Ordinarily, we at the Equity and Justice In Politics and Governance Movement would have ignored the saga and not delve into the issue but because we are a responsible organisation that is concerned about the well-being of the country and its citizens and we are firm believers in the entrenchment of democracy and the rule of law, hence, our intervention.

”We notedwith great displeasure several attempts to tarnish the name and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) in any matter in the country with a view to dent his hard earned image. One of which was the allegation of indiscriminately granting fiat to some persons to prosecute and recover government assets from some politically exposed persons. Some of these moves are already playing out and fresh allegations will be in the media between now and the weekend!

”The invasion of the residence may not be unconnected to power play in the PDP ahead of the 2023 election and has nothing to do with the federal government and the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice. Have you ever wondered why the invasion took place shortly after the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was delivered and the chairman of the party, Prince Secondus announced that he will approach the Supreme Court to appeal the judgment.

“With this revelation, we call on security agencies in the country to investigate and prosecute anyone found culpable in the assault on Justice Odili.

”Even before investigations are carried out, some mischief-makers have accused the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of being involved in the invasion and called for his sack. If we may ask, what manner of justice is that?!

”It is obvious that some Nigerians who do not want the progress of the country in the justice sector are envious of his achievement as AGF. These people could go to any length to mischievously attempt to forge his signature and append to any document, concoct different names, supply bogus email address, spurious locations and false identities to do the job of their pay masters.

”Whenever there are issues like this, they are so quick to pass judgment that if the sun does not rise today, they will accuse the honourable attorney-general of the federation of being behind it!

”Thankfully, the AGF has said he is open to investigation. It takes someone whose hands are clean to be bold enough to say that he is open to probe.”

Meanwhile, a source in the police has said the practice of obtaining blank arrest warrants is common among the security agencies.

According to him, the easiest way to get arrest warrant is to get a blank one then fill in the information that is needed.

“Some judges and magistrates don’t sign arrest warrants when they don’t know the actual reasons and persons involved. It is always better and easier for security operatives to get a blank arrest warrant, then proceed to add the rest of the information.

“Sometimes, the workers under these judges or magistrates, sign the arrest warrants without their knowledge.