The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the death of on of the assailants, who attacked the Unwana Police Division in Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loverth Odah, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, said that the attackers invaded the police division at about 3am on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

She stated that the yet-to-be identified gunmen suspected to be members of proscribed IPOB/ESN numbering about 35 attacked Unwana divisional headquarters of the Police.

According to her, the attackers on arriving the division started shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty, who immediately repelled them in the gun battle that ensued.



“One (1) of the hoodlums was killed and two AK47 rifles/other incriminating items were recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries,” she said.

She noted that one Police Inspector attached to the Division was fatally wounded and he died, adding that the Police Facility/Operational vehicles are intact and were not destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

DSP Odah added that the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba, has embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of the Division and has also ordered a manhunt of the fleeing hoodlums.

The Ebonyi State police spokesperson stated that the CP further appealed to law-abiding citizens of the State to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in the investigation.

DSP Odah revealed that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased suspect had been on the police wanted list for various attacks on police stations, adding that one of the recovered AK-47 rifles has been identified to be the rifle stolen from Ohaukwu Police Division early this month.

Meanwhile, residents of the area said that apart from the police Inspector who was shot dead, two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

They said that there have been palpable fear in the community following the unfortunate attack by the hoodlums.