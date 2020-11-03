Samuel Brown is the MD/CEO of Browncon Investment Ltd. He speaks on the move to create and sustain wealth through an investment product, The Millionaire Journey as part of the company’s desire to fulfil SDG No. 1

With recent economic downturn occasioned by the impact of COVID and the #EndSARS Protest, why are you launching this business product?

Nigeria (and much of Africa) now sit at the intersection of deep-seated economic changes. We believe this changes will drastically improve the economic prosperity of Nigeria and Unleash multi-dimensional opportunities for wealth creation and wealth building.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, in spite of the well-known challenges of the country, Nigeria remains one of the best countries for business and investment.

Browncon Investment Limited is a reputable alternative investment company that invests in Real Estate, Export and Agriculture which has a reputation for being an investment firm that has never lost an investment.

Importantly, the company is focused on contributing her quota to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 1 which drives towards alleviating poverty in any form. This is the reason our firm launched an investment product called THE MILLIONAIRE JOURNEY.

What is the goal of this Investment product and how is it different from others?

The millionaire journey is a wealth building project that aims to build people on any level into millionaires and help others who already have a level of financial stability to build further from where they are. Browncon Investment is interested in creating a financial experience that will enable you to see the process of wealth building as you participate.

Understanding the SDG No. 1, the Millionaire journey is crafted to build people’s finances from a particular point where they are to their first million status.

Inspired by the SDG No1 on Poverty Alleviation, The Millionaire Journey is one of many products I’m excited about, that took us some time to conceive.”

Individuals who are interested in the project are to invest a one time amount of N200,000 to be part of the 5 year journey; these funds are then invested in various sectors such as Real Estate, Agriculture and export. Returns are compounded over a 5 year period and the investing partners earn a return of 1 million for every N200,000 invested.

How Can Nigerians access this facility and what are the benefits?

The company believes that the benefits for this kind of investment is enormous apart from being able to get 1 million Naira after 5 years. It also serves as a legacy fund for many families and for many young people seeking to build a stable financial future for themselves. It can also serve as a long term saving avenue for any one interested.

To join, visit the company’s website www.brownconinvestment.com/millionairejourney, click on sign up at the bottom of the page and fill the form accordingly.

See you on the journey