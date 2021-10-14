Institute of Leadership Assessment and Development (ILAD) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr Ezra Yakusak as the executive director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The institute also lauded Yakusak for his immense contributions to the Export House as secretary to the board and as director of policy and strategy.

Th insitute’s director general, Dr Baba Adamu, said the gains of appointing qualified Nigerians into leadership positions will always be felt, adding that its importance cannot be overemphasised.

Adamu said with the appointment of Yakusak who is a pioneer staff of the NEPC, there would be paradigm shift in the affairs of the council and development initiatives for Nigerian exporters.

The institute urged Yakusak to equip the council for more exploits and increase its revenue by way of encouraging exporters with the wherewithal for maximum utilisation of critical workforce in agricpreneur towards addressing export deficit and other challenges facing the country.