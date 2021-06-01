The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has awarded an education grant worth one million naira to Faith Odunsi, the 15-year-old girl who stunned the world when she made history by winning the Global Open Mathematics Competition beating contestants from Europe, Asia and the Americas earlier in the year.

Making the announcement at the 25th annual general meeting (AGM), PILA President, Joyce Ojemudia, said: “Faith is that child that has become an inspiration to many. Her historic win at the Global Open Mathematics Tournament is a testament to her brilliance and excellent spirit. We at PILA want to use this grant to congratulate her and to offer her our support as a girl child who has brought honour to her family and motherland.”

Accompanied by her mother, Oluwasijibomi Odunsi, and Yinka Kawonise, the personal assistant to the Proprietor of The Ambassadors School, Ogun State, Samson Osewa, Faith was handed her prize amid a resounding applause.

The recipient’s mother thanked the association for the award and prayed for the continued growth of the body.

Recall that at her inauguration as president of PILA, Ojemudia promised to lift the revered body of insurance women to enviable heights by taking on audacious projects which would be seen to fruition through collaborative efforts.