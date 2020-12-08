Although, the 60 insurance companies in the country have not been fantastic with their investment strategies over the years, leading to low income yield from investments they have made, there seems to be gradual growth in investment income in the last few years, as investment income of the sector now stood at N938 billion, LEADERSHIP learnt.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the life arm of the industry made over 60 per cent of the income as they have lots of long term funds, especially, annuity funds to invest in lucrative investment windows as against their counterparts in general insurance business, who were able to pool about 40 per cent of the investment profit.

The industry investment income, it was learnt, grew by 12 per cent between 2018 and 2019 financial year end, and it is projected to rise to over N1 trillion by the end of 2020 financial year end, even though, the investment climate currently is yielding low returns.

Similarly, investigation shows that the income has grown by N215 billion from 2016 when the investment income of insurance sector was N723 billion to N937 billion in 2019 financial year end.

A further breakdown of the industry’s investment portfolio showed a 56 per cent allocation to government securities, 12 per cent in bank placements & deposits, 12 per cent in real estate, 7 per cent in subsidiaries and 11 per cent in equity investments.

With average investment yield of about 7.9 per cent, real returns were negative as inflation closed at 11.44 per cent in the same year.

The average yield on 364 days treasury certificates was about 14% in 2018 significantly higher than the industry’s average returns on its investment portfolio.

To this end, Agusto & Co. anticipated the insurance industry will perform even lower with risk free yields currently below 5 per cent, adding that, these figures highlight inefficient investment management strategies as the main factor resulting in the low returns for the Industry.

The head, Augusto Consulting, Mr. Jimi Ogbobine, said most insurance companies don’t have in-house investment policy while others have outdated investment policy, adding that, insurance industry are not making enough from investment, because they don’t have investment analysts on their board.

He charged insurers to utilise opportunities in investment to boost their investment income, especially, the life arm who has long term funds to investment, noting that, increase in investment income will allow the firms give good returns on investment to their shareholders, investors and other stakeholders.