Adamawa State government has hired the services of local hunters and members of vigilantes’ groups to provide security to public schools in the state.

The commissioner for education, Mrs Wilbina Jackson, dropped the hint at an event yesterday to mark the International Day to Protect Education Against Attack and Abduction of Students.

The measure was sequel to the closing of 30 junior boarding schools to ensure safety of students in the state.

Jackson further announced government plan to introduce the 9-3-4 education system in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) objectives of ensuring that every child has access to education, in line with free education policy of the state government.

The event, organised by Education in Emergencies Working Group Nigeria, in collaboration with the Adamawa State Ministry of Education was to ensure safer schools in the state.

The state focal person of the Education in Emergencies Working Group, Nigeria, Mr Medugu Stephen said his organisation works with stakeholders especially in the focal states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe to ensure that schools remain open and studies going on uninterrupted irrespective of emergency situations that may arise.