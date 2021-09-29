A group under the auspices of North-East Unity Forum (NEUF), has called for a new economic agenda to revive the economies of the six states of North-East geopolitical region affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

In a statement issued by the NEUF chairman, Mohammed Sani, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, the group said that the North-East governors needed to really redouble their efforts by adopting the Bauchi State’s economic model, to rescue the region.

The statement also described the proposal for setting up a wholly-

government-owned bank to cater for the North-East as “one of the fastest means of boosting the economy and all the five remaining States should find it much easier to understudy the Governor Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) model.”

The group explained that the Bauchi State governor’s style of generating and managing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) “has proved to be workable, effective and efficient strategy for developing infrastructure for the people of Bauchi State.”

The statement noted that in Bauchi, the North-East has found “a classic case of policy meeting action in modern governance.”

The group also urged stakeholders in the zone to join hands together in “salvaging the North-East from the current economic difficulties, using Governor Bala Mohammed’s beautiful economic formula.”