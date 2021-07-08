North East Governors Forum on Tuesday attributed the endless insurgency within the region to drug abuse and use of narcissistic substance by the youths.

This formed part of the communique issued in Jalingo, Taraba State capital by NEGF during its fifth meeting chaired by Governor Baba Gana Zulum of Borno State.

The statement added, “Forum also notes the negative impact of drug and narcotic substances in the region and the extent to which it fuels the insurgency and other forms of criminality in the region.

“It therefore calls for support in the area of stopping drug trafficking and enforcing narcotic control within the region and across the borders.”

The NEGF in the communique also lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity within the region adding that it noticed security improvements of the zone and commiserated with the president, Nigerians, the military and families of the late Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, over his death.

The NEGF further called on the diplomatic community, partners and donor agencies supporting the region to activate the process of transiting from humanitarian to stabilisation and durable solution within the region.

It, however, expressed dismay over the shortfall in the number of applicants from the region in the recent recruitment into some federal agencies saying it had resolved to follow up with all the concerned agencies to ensure that the region gets its fair share.