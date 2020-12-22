AC Milan and Inter Milan will be vying to end the year top of the Serie A table as the city rivals push to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive ‘Scudetto’ this season.

Leaders AC Milan’s unbeaten league run, which stretches back to March, faces a stiff test when they take on Lazio at the San Siro, tomorrow, while Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, who are just one point behind in second position will travel to ninth-placed Hellas Verona.

“We have one game left against Lazio and we might be able to achieve our first objective (staying top of Serie A) on December 23,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“It would add to our success in the Europa League this season, so we’d end a very positive year.”

Inter last won the Serie A title in 2010, with Milan taking the honours the following year.

Since then Juventus have dominated.

Andrea Pirlo’s champions are third, four points behind AC Milan, and have a chance to pile the pressure on their northern rivals at home today against struggling Fiorentina.

Inter coach Antonio Conte’s focus is firmly on the league after his Champions League hopes came to an abrupt end.

Inter’s domestic form has been better. They are on a six-match winning streak and have proved a tighter unit in December with fewer goals conceded.

They also have the top strike force in the Italian league, led by Romelu Lukaku. Collectively Inter’s forwards have scored 32 goals in 13 games.

“We want to finish this cycle of fixtures in the best possible fashion,” said Conte.

“We don’t want to give up now and we need to hold firm against Verona, despite only having one training session beforehand.

“The hope then is to recover a bit of energy over Christmas because our lads haven’t stopped, particularly with international commitments.”

Behind the leading trio, Roma host Cagliari days after crashing 4-1 at Atalanta.

Paulo Fonseca’s side are pushing for a return to Champions League football along with Napoli who are just one point behind in Seventh-placed Atalanta travel to Bologna looking to keep in touch with the European places amid increasing uncertainty over the future of out-of-favour Argentine captain Papu Gomez.