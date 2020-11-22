By IGHO OYOYO

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Pankshin, Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau state, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has said that it was not the EndSARS that made him sponsor a bill for Police Reforms, but his interest and welfare of the people.

Gagdi, who is the House Committee on Navy, explained that the Police Reforms Bill, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, came to play before EndSARS, because he saw the need for political reforms before EndSARS protest.

The lawmaker made this known when he received an award from members of the 8th Plateau State House of Assembly, as Ambassador of 8th session, which was presented to him, by a former Speaker of the Plateau State 8th Assembly, Mr. Joshua Madaki.

According to the lawmaker the kind of relations he kind of relationship he shared with his former colleagues at the State Assembly in the past, made him what he is presently as a federal lawamker.

Gagdi, a former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, while commending his former colleagues for the honour, recalled that his motivation for service to humanity, inspired him to sponsor the police reforms bill, not the EndSARS protests.

“We should not forget the foundation that took us to where we are. I thank you so much for this honour. The kind of relationship we exhibited in the past, is what has made me what I am today.

“I have always been for the interest and welfare of the people, and that is what motivated me to sponsor the Police Reforms Bill, which was signed into law, by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is not the EndSARS that instigated me to bring a bill for police reforms; that bill came before EndSARS. I saw the need for political reforms before EndSARS,” he said.

The lawmaker also assured his former colleagues in the state assembly, to rest assured of his consistently qualitative legislative activity in the House.

Earlier, former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Joshua Madaki and eleven other lawmakers on Friday paid courtsey call on the lawmaker representing Pankshin, Kanam and Kanke Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon.Yusuf A Gagdi.

The delegation comprising of members of the body of principal officers of the 8th Assembly of the House said that the visit was to register their goodwill over the lawmaker’s elevation to the National Assembly.

He told the lawmaker that the visit would have come earlier but for the the number of contentious election cases in various lawcourts and tribunals and added that the advent of coronavirus disease was the greatest challenge to the visit.

The former speaker said that the quality of the lawmakers contribution in the apex parliament shows that he is truely an ambassador of the House of Assembly in the nation’s capital.

“Today the 12 members of the House of Assembly are here to thank you. You are a worthy ambassador of the 8th Assembly. The quality of your contributions at the green chamber shows that you are a true ambassado,” he said.