The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace, NIFROP on Friday ended a 3-day prayer to supplicate for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The prayer session that commenced on Tuesday and ended on Thursday is part of the divine mandate given to the group to intercede for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

NIFROP National Coordinator, Sunday Garuba in his speech at the last day of the prayer session said despite the evil machinations of the kingdom of darkness against Nigeria, the country have remained a strong and indivisible country by the mercies and grace of God.

“God has indeed proved himself faithful to us as a people and as a country over the years and to the shame of the devil.

“My brothers and sisters, I say big congratulations to all of us for the great effort and sacrifices over the years in prayers, fasting and supplication to God on behalf of our great country. If not for anything, we have done nobly. The bible reminds us in the book of Hebrews 6:10 that “For God is not unjust to overlook your work and the love that you have shown for his name in serving the saints, as you still do” I tell you all gathered here today that the blessings of God shall continue to locate each one of us in a hundredfold in Jesus Name.

“My brothers and sisters that we are gathered here today in fulfilment of God’s mandate is an indication that God is about to do something great in our country. And in fulfilment of this divine mandate, I am happy to announce that the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace shall be carrying out a monthly prayer meeting for peace, unity and stability in Nigeria.

“The monthly meeting shall hold every last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the month at the Unity Fountain. We target to have not less than 200 clergymen and women from the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid in attendance. Our joy indeed knows to bound as we are set to commence this critical assignment given to us by God in ensuring the sustenance of peace, unity and stability in Nigeria.

“My brothers and sisters, this is indeed the Lords doing, and it is marvellous in our sight. That we are leading the quest for peace, unity and stability in Nigeria is a joyous moment for the Unity Church and Unity Masjid. We must realize that this assignment is necessary for the manifestation of the glory of our country. And for this, I thank you all for this turnout today. It remains our desire that as we begin to gather here every month, the manifestation of God in all critical sectors of our country would be resounding.

” I tell you all today under the sound of my voice that all those bent on disrupting the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria shall be put to shame. The bible tells us in the book Mathew 25: 46, “And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

“The bible also revealed to us in the book of Psalm 37:1-10, “Fret not yourself because of evildoers; be not envious of wrongdoers.

“For they will soon fade like the grass and wither like the green herb.Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness

Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.

“Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act.

He will bring forth your righteousness as the light and your justice as the noonday.

“Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices!

“Refrain from anger, and forsake wrath! Fret not yourself; it tends only to evil.

For the evildoers shall be cut off, but those who wait for the Lord shall inherit the land.

In just a little while, the wicked will be no more; though you look carefully at his place, he will not be there.”

“My brothers and sisters, the name of the LORD is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe. Nigeria is indeed in safe hands, and why God has instructed us to begin this monthly Inter-Faith Prayer meeting for peace, unity and stability in Nigeria.

“My joy indeed knows no bound as we begin this programme, for I know what is ahead for Nigeria through this prayer meeting. For what shall be experienced in Nigeria shall surpass all human understanding, so much so that the world would call Nigeria blessed.

“My brothers and sisters, the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid, has been at the forefront of interceding on behalf of the country for several years. This much we would continue to do as God has granted us the grace to come out in our numbers for different programmes that have been impactful in the life of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari and the country at large” he said

Bishop Garuba said it remains his firm conviction that the launch of this monthly prayer meeting would herald the reign of peace, unity and stability in Nigeria. My faith in God remains unshaken, for I know that evil shall never triumph in Nigeria. Religion and ethnic division shall never triumph in Nigeria, and politically instigated insecurity shall never prevail in Nigeria.

“My brothers and sisters, the promise of God in the book of Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” is the assurance that we have that Nigeria shall indeed experience peace, unity and stability.

“I thank you all for coming out in your numbers, and may God continue to bless us all” he concluded