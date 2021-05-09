By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), has announced the immediate resumption of international flights at the Port Harcourt international airport.

The agency, however, said the resumption of international flights at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu would be announced in the coming date.

According to a letter dated May 4, 2021 signed by NCAA director general, Capt Musa Nuhu and addressed to all aviation stakeholders and foreign airlines flying into Nigeria, with ref number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/309, the NCAA said the decision followed the announcement of by Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on staggered resumption of international flights.

The federal government had on March 16, 2021 announced dates for the resumption of international flight operations at Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu International airports, which were shut down as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, while speaking at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said Enugu airport would be reopened on May 3, 2012; Kano airport would be reopened on April 5, 2021; while the Port Harcourt airport would reopen on April 15, 2021.

After the special flights operated by Ethiopian Airlines and Egypt Air on April 6, 2021 from Kano to Addis Ababa and Cairo respectively, international flights were expected to have officially opened from the Kano airport.