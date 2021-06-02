Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and Belgium based striker, Paul Onuachu have arrived in the team’s camp in Austria ahead Friday’s international friendly match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Theirs’ arrival increased the number of players in camp to 20.

Before their arrival on Wednesday’s morning, 18 players trained at the training pitch of the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna, where the two African fierce rivals will do battle for the first time in two years.

Other players in camp are goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and John Noble; defenders William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem and Jamilu Collins; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus and Samson Tijani and; forwards Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi and Peter Olayinka.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions have had a lot of laughs at the expense of the Super Eagles in principally Africa Cup of Nations finals – 1984, 1988 and 2000. But the Eagles edged the neighbours to 3-2 defeat in the quarter finals of the last AFCON in Egypt two years ago, mauled the Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015 and were vastly superior over two legs in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September 2017.

Speaking after Tuesday’s training, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr said he was satisfied with the session, and insisted the match against the Lions is an avenue to assess and evaluate what a number of new players can bring to the group.

Friday’s clash will start at 8.30pm Nigeria time.