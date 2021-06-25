International passengers will have to exercise patience as facilities at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos are presently functioning below capacity.

Advertisements





Recall that last week, LEADERSHIP reported that the runway lighting system was faulty, which made airlines to divert foreign passengers to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), had also reported temporary downtime in the check-in system at the same MMIA calling for passengers’ patience.

But the general manager, corporate affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, has appealed to airlines, passengers and all other stakeholders at MMIA to please bear with the agency as some facilities at the airport are functioning below capacity.

She admitted that the system upgrade challenge is slowing down the pace of passenger facilitation.

According to her, “while the authority is doing everything possible to commission the brand new international terminal in Lagos as soon as possible to reduce the stress on our customers, we are also working assiduously to ensure that the aged equipment/facilities at the old terminal are maintained in optimal working conditions. Please do bear with us.”