International police, Interpol has arrested a suspected Nigerian trafficker and 286 others for human trafficking.

The Interpol stated this on its website, where it also explained that the Nigerian suspect, whose name was not given, was nabbed when the agents conducted a check on a passenger manifest during an operation tagged, “Smuggling Training and Operations Programme, (Operation Stop)”.

“Operation Stop” included training provided to 20 frontline officers to optimise the use of Interpol’s policing capabilities, including its criminal and stolen and lost travel documents databases, to better track the movement of criminals and identify potential victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Interpol statement also said: “The hit on the Spanish Red Notice was generated by checking names and passports against Interpol’s databases using I-Batch, an application that processes bulk data from passenger manifests in a very short time.”

Ghana’s commissioner of police, Isaac Yeboah, was quoted as stating that the training and the operational use of Interpol’s databases was crucial to enhance the capacity of all officers, build a great network and exchange information quickly and effectively.