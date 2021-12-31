Food supply business in Nigeria is one of the fastest growing venture with appreciable Returns On Investment (ROI).

With food central to our living, everyone needs the service of those in the food value chain.

It is such a profitable business with low risk involved. The good news is that you can start on a low scale and expand it easily at a later time.

The business thrives in market areas and residential places where people can easily have access to patronise your goods without facing any barrier to sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are steps to follow while preparing your Investment in food market business in the country.

Acquire Knowledge

As long as humans exist, food business will continue to be a profitable business in every aspect of life. Hence, it requires little knowledge and know-how to raise the business. As simple as foodstuff business seems, one may face a lot of problems and even run into debts if the business is not properly serviced with the required basic knowledge.

Market Research

ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on your location, there must be a major market around, which you can go and negotiate for wholesale price. And based on your bargaining power, you may get it less than the usual amount, especially, if you are dealing directly with the wholesaler or may even go beyond the market to the producer. To this end, you will obtain the goods at a relatively cheaper price.

Business Location

This is central to business survival, therefore, the first emphasis should be finding a suitable location for the business. The survival of this business is only guaranteed if and only the determinant factor of location, capital and others are favourably considered.

Capital Formation

Speaking on this, a food business retailer in Lagos, Mr. Sola Kehinde, affirms that the business requires little start up capital for a start, adding that, due to inflation and cost of food price in the market, the start up cost will increase based on the market price of goods.

She says that the higher the cost of food stuff, the higher capital you need for investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further discloses that, to start up a food supply business, you will need a sum of N300,000 to N500,000. After getting a location for sales, the money will be used to stock some bags of food stuff for distribution.

Risks

Delay on the supply of any goods could result to your customers going elsewhere to make emergency purchase. If this happens repeatedly, you may lose your customer base.

Conclusion

Kehinde further notes that food supply business has and is creating jobs for jobless Nigerians, saying that, through the business, some have been able to meet the social and financial needs of their respective families.