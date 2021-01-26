BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, said deliberate investment in sports will end banditry and kidnappings taking place in the North-west zone of the country.

He stated this when the north-west zonal coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris and his management team visited him yesterday in his office, Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimrod urged the governors of the north-west states to adopt sports as a means of ending insecurity in the zone.

“Today, we are having a crisis all over the country, and sports can stop this. If we go to Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and invest in Sports, everywhere will be quiet.

“I am calling on the Governors from the north west states to invest in sports and it will end insecurity in the region,” he said.

He commended the north-west zonal office of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for their commitment towards developing sports at the grassroots.

While speaking earlier, the zonal coordinator informed the NVBF boss that sports stakeholders in the zone have resolved to present an award to him for outstanding support to sports development.

Those in the entourage of the zonal coordinator during the visit were stadium manager, Gideon Malo;

senior sports officer, Blessing Aliu; liaison officer, Lawal Musa; community health assistant, Mustapha Salisu Ahmed and adhoc staff, Nafisat Usman.