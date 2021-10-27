October 27, 2021

(Extension of Submission Deadline)

The Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (DMMA), with the support of Chemonics International Inc. GHSC-PSM, a USAID funded project, is calling for Expression of Interest from registered third-party operators and third-party logistics partners (3PLs) as service providers for the following services:

• Last Mile Delivery (LMD) of health products

All companies/service providers interested are requested to pick up a copy of the Pre-qualification application form from the office of Bauchi DMMA with address stated below:

Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (DMMA), 18, Murtala Mohammed Way, Opposite Gwallaga Mosque, Bauchi State, BAU, Nigeria.

The closing date to return a duly completed pre-qualification form is Wednesday, 10 November 2021 by 3.30pm.

Interested companies are invited to attend a pre-bid briefing at the Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency, Bauchi, Nigeria on 04 November 2021 at 11.00 am. This will afford bidders the opportunities to clarify any issues they may have in relation to this RFP. However, if you request additional information, we will endeavor to provide the information expeditiously, but any delay in providing such information will not be considered a reason for extending the submission date of your proposal.

Please note that the Bauchi State DMMA reserve the right to accept or reject any application without providing any reason thereof. Only prequalified vendors/service providers would be invited to participate in the Invitation to Bid and/or Request for Proposal. Any unsolicited attempt to influence Bauchi DMMA internal selection process in favour of a particular vendor/service provider will result in immediate disqualification.

Nothing in the EOI should be taken to form a legal contract. The potential subsequent procurement process will be governed by the law establishing the Bauchi State Public Procurement Bureau, 2020 (Bauchi State of Nigeria Gazette No. 6, Vol. 6).

Signed, sealed, and dated

Pharm. Abdulkadir Ahmed

Managing Director

For: Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (DMMA)