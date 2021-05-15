By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has expressed concern over the security challenges ravaging many parts of Nigeria even as it called for a multi-stakeholder approach to end the menace.

A statement issued on Friday by the Director-General of the Institute, Bakut Bakut, made available to journalists by its media officer; Esther Ndukwe, lamented the devastating impacts of insurgency on the country. It exhorted Nigerians to cooperate and support efforts of the government and relevant authorities to curb the ugly situation.

The Institute, which is a research and think-tank agency of the federal government on peace and conflict research with the mandate of promoting and building peace, warned against blame games as such will not help the nation to address the current security challenges.

The statement reads: “This, no doubt, has occasioned mutual suspicion and strife that is shaking the core of our diversity and impeding the developmental drive and policies of the Buhari-led administration.

“Therefore, the way out of this precarious situation, is for all citizens and various stakeholders (the leaders and the led, government and the governed), to come together to dialogue for durable solutions that would make Nigeria a better place for all.”

The IPCR also frowned at the continued bloodshed, acts of terrorism, kidnappings and banditry, stressing that they constitute factors capable of destabilising the internal security of the State and externally, projecting the nation’s image in bad light in the global community.

“We, therefore, condemn these acts and call on their perpetrators to desist from orchestrating these dastardly acts but give peace a chance. From our conflict tracking assessment, the state of security in our nation today shows that virtually all sectors of the economy have been negatively affected by the growing insecurity,” the statement added.

IPCR, therefore, lauded the courage of the military, the police and other security agencies who have laid their lives in the line of duty in order to promote peace and strengthen the bond of Nigeria’s unity.

The IPCR also felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which is observed at the end of the Ramadan Fast, even as it appealed for special prayers for peace of the country.