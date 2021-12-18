The editor-in-chief/chief operating officer of PREMIUM TIMES Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, has emerged president of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Mr Mojeed emerged president unopposed during a session of the General Assembly of the institute, which was held physically and virtually in Abuja on Thursday.

Also at the meeting, the general manager, business and strategy of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Ahmed I. Shekarau, was elected secretary.

Mr Shekarau won majority of the votes cast at the election, defeating Dr Qasim Akinreti, the deputy director, Digital Media, at the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the executive board member of the global body of the institute, Raheem Adedoyin, also announced the emergence, unopposed, of Rafatu Salami, the assistant director, Digital Media of VON, as treasurer.

The statement disclosed that the General Assembly mandated the newly constituted exco to work towards filling the vacant positions of deputy president, assistant general secretary, financial secretary and legal adviser, which were not filled Thursday because there were no nominations into them.

The election was conducted by a three-member electoral panel which had the chairman of Daily Trust, Kabiru Yusuf; the founder of Radio Now, Kadaria Ahmed and Mr Adedoyin as members.

The oath of office for the newly constituted exco members was administered immediately after the general assembly by a Lawyer/Notary Public, Zainab Musa.

The swearing-in of the exco was witnessed by the global IPI Executive Board member, Mr Adedoyin, and members of the Nigerian chapter of the institute, among whom were a director in Media Trust Limited, Mannir Dan-Ali; chairman of the Editorial Board of Blueprint, Zainab Suleiman Okino; deputy editor, 21st Century Chronicle, Catherine Agbo, and Dr. Akinreti.

In his acceptance speech after his emergence as president, Mr Mojeed, who expressed the appreciation of his team to all members of IPI Nigeria for the confidence reposed in them, assured that the new exco would work harder towards deepening press freedom and accelerating free speech in Nigeria, and the world at large.