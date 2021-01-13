The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abuja chapter has paid a visit to Kugbo building/ furniture materials market, warning them against illegal sale of gas.

The market was destroyed by the fire incident that ravaged some of the shops last Monday.

The team led by its director of Operations, Mr Ameh Kennedy, urged the traders who lost their goods to take it as an act of God adding that it is only God that gives and takes.

The director who was with other members including, Mr Isaiah Medugu and Hajia Aisha Dauda, faulted the use of gas cylinders, installation of gas tanks and other inflammable products in the market adding that it could be a possible cause of the fire outbreak.

He cautioned the traders to adhere strictly to the laid down rules of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) environmental standards.

He said the FCT administration banned use of gas products or sales in unapproved areas and among largely trading areas designated for only building materials, furniture and timber products.

Kennedy, who expressed total dissatisfaction of FCT IPMAN on what his team saw at the scene of the fire incident, said the FCT administration will bring up stringent enforcement policies to guide against future occurrence.

He charged the traders not to involve themselves in illegal gas trading without the approval of IPMAN.