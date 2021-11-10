Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has further adjourned trial of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to January 19.

The court adjourned the case just as Kanu’s team of lawyers staged a walk-out over refusal of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), to allow some of them to gain access into the courtroom.

The IPOB leader, who was brought into the courtroom at about 10am on Wednesday, had shortly after his case was called up, protested the refusal of security agents to allow some members of his legal team, especially his lawyer from the United States of America, Bruce Fein, to enter the courtroom.

The IPOB leader told the court that Mr. Fein, who he said was handling a case for him in the US, was around to witness his trial.

“I have an ongoing case in the US. I have not been allowed to see him. He is here to see me and to observe the proceedings.

“He has been to the DSS to see me, but they denied him access to me,” Kanu stated from the dock.