Following the killings of some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during shootouts, the secession agitators have beheaded a native doctor for giving them failed charms.

The media adviser to the Imo State commissioner for police, Mike Abatam, made the claims in a statement. Abatam said that as the police had successfully repelled their activities, members of IPOB and ESN have turned the heat on their native doctor, Paschal Okeke, and beheaded him after killing him.

He said after killing him, the aggrieved members decimated his body, beheaded him and burnt him inside his house.

Okeke who hailed from Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East local government area of Imo State, was killed last Friday in his home.

Abatam said the late Okeke had received huge sums of money from the group in exchange for charms to protect them from police gunshots but which failed repeatedly. “They shot him, decimated his remains, excised the head and burnt the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure to protect them from police bullets”, he said.

“Large sums of money were funneled to the deceased with promises of invisibility and decimation by the police troops,” Abatam said.

Meanwhile, the Imo police boss, Yaro Abutu has commended officers and men of the command in the “ongoing campaign to decimate armed terrorists who disguised as IPOB/ ESN militia”.

He however warned those he described as remnants of the groups to embrace peace and get rehabilitation or risk unforeseen consequences.

Abutu called on Imo residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation adding that nightlife has returned to the state.