Justice Kenneth Okereke of Umuahia High Court has given indication that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, shall be entitled to some of the reliefs he is seeking before the court.

Okereke stated this in the Abia State capital on Tuesday, adding that the reliefs would be granted against any of the parties that failed to respond to the suit which bothers on violation of Kanu’s fundamental human rights.

The indication was sequel to the observation of the court that out of the eight respondents only two, the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja and Umuahia have filed their replies even as there were done out of time.

The vacation judge, whose period of jurisdiction over the matter will elapse on 30th September, adjourned it to 7th October, adding that before then he would hand it back to the state chief judge (CJ) for reassigning.

The matter which was heard amidst heavy presence of security agents, was filed on 27th August by his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who appeared with others including Barristers Patrick Agazie and Wilson Kalu.

Speaking to newsmen later, Ejimakor expressed confidence that the reliefs would be granted, saying there is an unbroken chain of the federal government’s violations of Kanu’s fundamental human rights.

According to him, “It started with the lethal military invasion of his home in Umuahia, his flight to safety abroad in 2017, and his extraordinary extradition to Nigeria in late June 2021.”

Ejimakor drew some inspiration from the 17th September, 2021 fundamental human rights judgment of Oyo State High Court in favour of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) against the federal government.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that an Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has filed an application seeking leave of the court to file an amicus (friend of court) brief in support of Kanu.