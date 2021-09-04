The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has said their attention has denied reports that it had signed a peace accord with the Fulani community at the Plateau State Government House in Jos.

IDA in a statement issued in Jos signed by Danjuma Auta, its secretary, said ordinarily, the Irigwe nation would have remained mute on this issue as they were still mourning their people, but for the purpose of setting the record straight.

According to them, it is clear that as a peace loving people they had attended several meetings at the Government House with Governor Simon Lalong so as to exhaust every available means that could bring about peace.

They said however that they had not yet signed any peace agreement with anybody and would not sign any agreement contrary to the resolution of the entire Rigwe nation.

“We therefore urge all our esteemed sons and daughters to disregard such untrue and misleading news, even as we call on every one to continue to pray for the leadership as we explore every available means of finding lasting peace in their land.” the statement said.