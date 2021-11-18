Prof. Fazlur Rahman [d. 1988]

“Fazlur Rahman (1911-88) was probably the most learned of the major Muslim thinkers in the second-half of the twentieth century, in terms of both classical Islam and Western philosophical and theological discourse. He came from a Punjabi family steeped in traditional Islamic learning; and then went on to familiarise himself with modern critical thinking at Oxford under H.A.R. Gibb and Van Der Bergh. In general, he was a committed teacher and research scholar (he was particularly innovative in Avicennian studies) with spells at Durham, McGill (Montreal) and California. From 1969 until his death, he held the post of Professor of Islamic Thought at the University of Chicago.” [M. Yahia Birt, The Message of Fazlur Rahman, 1996]

As a most eminent Muslim scholar of the last century, his work on riba and interest constitutes an important reading. He challenges the traditional position of Riba-Interest equation. His article “Riba and Interest” is available at my Study Resources Page.

Allamah Iqbal Ahmad Khan Suhail

Allamah Suhail studied under well-known Islamic scholars of India, such as Allamah Shibli Nomani. His book What is Riba?, written in 1930s, wasn’t available in English until recently. [See the Bibliography] It is a must reading for anyone who wants to learn in detail about the challenge to the Riba-Interest Equation. Drawing on the Qur’an, hadith and the classical sources, he demonstrates how the traditionalist, orthodox position regarding the riba-interest equation is simplistic and erroneous, and how the verses from the Qur’an and the pertinent hadiths about riba have been misinterpreted and misapplied.

Maulana Sayyid Ahmad Ali Sa’id

Grand Mufti of Darul Uloom, Deoband

Maulana Sa’id was the Grand Mufti of Darul Ulum (Waqf), Deoband. In keeping with the Hanafi Fiqh in general and Deobandi legacy in particular, he held the view that in non-Muslim lands (countries), there is conditional permissibility of interest-based transactions, especially charging interest to non-Muslims. In a Fatwa on Bank Interest and Insurance, Maulana Said opined:

“… India is a dar harb and it is correct without doubt to give a non-Muslim one rupee and take back two rupees from him without his consent because this [excess amount] is not riba.” [Suhail, p. 192]

Indeed, this has been the consistent position of Deoband and its leaders/scholars.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad [1888-1958] was a well known personality in the history of Modern India. He was also a notable Islamic scholar. I am yet to ascertain his view directly from his writings. However, there is some reference to his views in the testimony presented at the hearing of Supreme Court of Pakistan on the issue of the prohibition of interest.

To support his argument that charging of interest on the loan extended by the banks was not un-Islamic, the counsel referred to Tarjuman-i-Quran by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. At this juncture, Chief Justice Sheikh Riaz observed that tafseer by Maulana Azad was not complete and only covered 17 Paras of Holy Qur’an.

The counsel replied that it made no difference for him as the commentary of Sura Al Baqra was complete to which he wanted to refer. He said that Holy Qur’an enjoined upon the Muslim not to charge Riba and also encouraged write-off of the loan extended to the deprived person. He said that application of the Qur’anic verses was only confined to the deprived classes and not to all transactions. [Link]

Shaykh Mahmud Shaltut

Shaykh Mahmud Shaltut (1893-1963) was an eminent Egyptian Islamic scholar. He was also the shaykh or grand imam of Al-Azhar University in Egypt from 1958 to 1963. Dr. Fathi Osman, in his book, Concepts of the Qur’an: A Topical Reading (2nd edition, Los Angeles, MVI Publications, 1999), p. 919, mentions the following.

“Muhammad Abduh, the distinguished Egyptian mufti and commentator on the Qur’an [d. 1905], considered the interest paid by the post offices for the savings there as lawful, an opinion later supported by Mahmud Shaltut, the former Sheikh of al-Azhar [d. 1962] Moreover, he allowed for the interest on state bonds, if the economic development and the individual and public interests require issuing them [al-Fatawa, 8th., Cairo: 1975, pp. 351-355]. Additionally, Shaltut agreed to any transaction with any fixed interest in advance, if it was offered by the Muslim state or any establishments subsidiary to the state or affiliated with it, as it assumed that there is no exploitation of either party in such cases.”

Dr. Said al-Ashmawi

Egyptian religious reformer and former Chief Justice

“The arguments of Al-‘Ashmawi are interesting. He points out the riba in pre-Islamic and early Islamic times led to the enslavement of debtors, as in the case of a debtor who wasaccording to a hadithsold by the Prophet as a slave. For the interpretation and dating of this interesting hadith which is opposed to later Islamic law, see Irene Schneider, Kinderverkauf und Schuldknechtschaft (Stuttgart, 1999), p. 74ff. which is an answer to H. Mozki, De Prophet und die Schuldner, Der Islam 77 (2000), p. 1ff.”

[Book Review of Scharia und Moderne: Diskussionen ber Schwangerschaftsabbruch, Versicherung und Zinsen, by Rdiger Lohlker. (Abhandlungen fr die Kunde des Morgenlandes) 156 pages, bibliography. Stuttgart, Germany: Deutsche Morgenlandische Gesellschaft, 1996. (Paper) ISBN 3-515065-822; Reviewer, Adam Sabra, University of Michigan, note #1]

Sheikh Muhammad Sayyid Tantawi

He is the highest ranking scholar/cleric at Al-Azhar and also the Grand Mufti of Egypt.

“A more extreme and recent example is the opinion of the mufti of Egypt, Shaykh Muhammad Sayiid Tantawi, who in 1989 declared that interest on certain interest-based government investments was not forbidden riba (because the gain is little different from the sharing of the government’s profits from use of the funds or because the bank deposit contract is novel), thus joining the thin ranks of prominent religious figures who have issued fatwas declaring clear interest practices permissible. This fatwa aroused a storm of controversy, with opposition from nearly all traditional religious scholars and warm praise from secular modernizers. Later he went even further, saying that interest-bearing bank deposits are perfectly Islamic, and more so than ‘Islamic’ accounts that impose disadvantageous terms on the customer. Laws should change the legal terminology used for bank interest and bank accounts to clarify their freedom from the stigma of riba.” [Vogel and Hayes, p. 46]

Despite being a traditional, orthodox scholar by all means, his position was harshly and summarily rejected by other scholars. However, this is an illustrative case for those who think, argue or claim that only heretic or deviant scholars or intellectuals may have a variant position challenging the Riba-Interest Equation. However, as Mahmoud El Gamal points out that the basis for this fatwa goes back at least a century earlier. “The basis for this fatwa is at least a century old.”

Abdel Wahab Khallaf [1888-1956]

Dr. Abdel Wahab Khallaf was a renowned Islamic scholar and jurist from al-Azhar. Usul al-Fiqh was one of his primary fields to which he made valuable scholarly contributions. Shaikh al-Tantawi drew on a number of important observations of Dr. Abdel Wahab Khallaf in formulating his fatwa mentioned above.

Tantawi (2001, p. 131), citing verbatim similar statements by Khallaf (pp.94-104), Al-Khafif (pp. 165-204), and others (pp. 204-211), said: Non-fixity of profits [as a percentage of capital] in this time of corruption, dishonesty and greed would put the principal under the mercy of the agent investing the funds, be it a bank or otherwise. [quoted in a presentation of Mahmoud El Gamal, available at Lariba Bank site]

Echoing his predecessor Shaikh Tantawi, Shaikh Nasr Farid Wasil “stated in 1997 simply that the controversy over bank interest should end since ‘there is no such thing as an Islamic and a non-Islamic bank.’ ” [Tripp, op. cit., p. 130]

“I will give you a final and decisive ruling (fatwa)… So long as banks invest the money in permissible venues (halal), then the transaction is permissible (halal)… The issue is an investment from money. Otherwise, it is forbidden (haram)… there is no such thing as an Islamic or non Islamic bank. So let us stop this controversy about bank interest”. [Al-Ittihad (UAE), August 22, 1997].