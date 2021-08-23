An Islamic organisation, the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslims Graduate Association (UNIFEMGA), has called for the restructuring of Nigeria to facilitate a sense of belonging by all sections of the country.

The group in a communiqué signed by the president of the association, Abdul-Fattah Olanlege, after their 2021 annual reunion conference held at the University Central Mosque, in Ile-Ife at the weekend said the current provisions of the constitution, has vested the total control of minerals, including oil on both land and water, in the federal government.

The organisation has awarded about N7 million as scholarship to 113 students at undergraduate and post graduate level in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife this academic session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olanlege further disclosed that the group has disbursed the sum of N40 million to over 700 students of the Institution from the inception of the association’s scholarship award programme in 2009/2010 to date