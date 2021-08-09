Seven states have declared today as work-fee day to mark the beginning of Islamic New Year, 1443 After Hijrah (AH), which represents period after the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), peace be upon him from Makka to Madinah.

The states are Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Katsina, Kebbi, Osun and Oyo.

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, in a statement issued by commissioner for Information, Home and Culture, Baba KuraAbba Jato, urged all and sundry to seize the opportunity to fast and pray for the return of peace to the state and Nigeria. He congratulated the people of the state for witnessing yet another Islamic year.

Also in Katsina State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, in a statement signed by the commissioner for information, Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika, enjoined the people to use the period to reflect and live according to the teaching of Islam and practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

Similarly, in Jigawa State, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, in a press statement signed by the head of civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, told the people of the state that the period of Islamic New Year should remind them of the countless favours bestowed on them by Almighty God. He urged them to pray to Almighty Allah for continued protection and guidance of “our leaders, peace, and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.”

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the holiday was in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar 1443 AH.

The governor urged workers to use the work-free day to pray for an end to the prevailing security challenges.

Ganduje also congratulated the Muslims on the dawn of the new Islamic year, which calls for thanksgiving and sober reflection.