President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Muslim Ummah as they join the rest of the Islamic World in marking the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1443 AH, urging them to pray for peace.

Lawan said it is appropriate to use the occasion to thank the Almighty Allah for the privilege He mercifully granted us to witness the New Year.

“This is a privilege for us as individuals and as a community of the Faithful and deserves our gratitude to Allah.

“As we begin the New Year, I enjoin us all not to relent in living in accordance with the injunctions of our Faith and in our prayers for peace in our country and the world over.

“We should continue to fervently seek the intervention of Allah in our affairs as we seek end to the challenges facing our country and time,” Lawan said in a statement issued by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

As Muslim Ummah in Gombe State join other faithful across the world to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1443 AH, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged the faithful to use the period to reflect on their past deeds and recommit themselves to Almighty Allah and the country.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the Islamic New Year as significant in the life of Muslims, calling on them to use the occasion to offer prayers for the peace, growth and prosperity of Gombe State and Nigeria.

“We, therefore, must use the opportunity, especially in the sacred month of Muharram and beyond, to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation, as well as for those in authority at all levels as we collectively fight to tackle the threat of insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing us today”, Governor Inuwa admonished.